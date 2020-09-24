Ready to take your camping game to extreme levels?

Maybe you know all of the knots, you might be able to start a fire from two sticks, or even how to build a shelter from a bunch of leaves, but do you think you can survive overnight at Jebel Jais?

The UAE’s tallest mountain is set to become the home of celebrity survivalist Bear Grylls’ latest project: The Explorers Camp. Launching in Ras Al Khaimah in 2021, the camp will feature 20 containers, each holding up to three people.

The campsite will be self-catering, and each container will have a private outdoor terrace and personal barbecue to prepare meals.

In the UK, Grylls already has mass success with his Survival Academy, which will also be making its way to the UAE’s adventure emirate this October.

The courses will be available in half day, 8-hour and 24-hour sessions, run by an expert team from the UK’s academy.

It will cover everything from basic to extreme survival skills, from making a fire in the wilderness to building emergency shelters and learning the best ways to use a knife.

Those keen to learn even more can look forward to a 48-hour course launching later in the year.

As the travel industry experiences a major shift, many UAE residents are looking for adventures within the country, which is why an exciting concept like this is perfect for those who want to take on a new challenge, push themselves to new heights and come away with a huge sense of pride and achievement.

Prices for the survival courses start from Dhs450 for the half day session, keep your eyes peeled to their website for more details to be revealed soon.

Bear Grylls Survival Academy, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, courses launching Oct 2020, Explorers Camp launching 2021. Tel: (056) 317 3958. beargryllscamp.ae

Images: Provided