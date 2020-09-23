Tuck into an Asian feast…

When we first dined at Pan-Asian restaurant Mekong at the stunning Thai-inspired Dubai resort of Anantara, The Palm, we were admittedly extremely impressed. So, when we were invited back to try the new Friday brunch, it was an easy yes.

It’s the first time the popular restaurant has ever launched a brunch, and we were intrigued to see how the fine-dining eatery would deliver. It starts at 12pm and runs until 3pm, which, we feel is a little early for brunch on a Friday.

Diners can choose to sit inside in the stunning restaurant, which boasts authentic tiger prints on the walls, a stunning water feature on the ground and floor-to-ceiling windows. We chose to venture outdoors, to sit on the endearing tuk-tuk seating.

Food was plentiful, which is just what you want when going to an Asian restaurant, where sharing is the only way to sample everything on the menu. First off was the spring rolls, spicy prawns and chicken satay skewers, served with a delightfully chunky peanut sauce.

Up next came a hearty helping of vegetable and chicken dumplings, which we felt could have been a little more delicate. The same went for the steamed chicken bao, which we found a little stodgy – a shame as the filling was tender and tasty.

For mains, we tucked into prawns in a spicy Thai green curry, lightly crispy steamed seabass with a chilli dipping sauce, gaeng kiew wann with rice, and more. Every dish was as tasty as the last, but we really loved the prawn Thai curry.

Dessert was a typically Thai affair, with refreshing dishes to soothe the palette after two spicy courses. The drinks menu was varied, comprising of house drinks including spirits, beers, wines and some special Mekong cocktails.

Mekong, Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort, Fridays, 12pm to 3pm, soft drinks Dhs295, house drinks Dhs395, sparkling Dhs495, Dhs195 children aged 12 to 18. Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com

Images: Provided