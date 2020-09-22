Perfect for some one-on-one quality time…

If you’re scratching your head trying to figure out where to go for your next date night, One&Only The Palm has the perfect solution for a romantic and memorable night out with your partner.

The intimate luxury beach resort is offering up ultimate privacy and idyllic seclusion for you and your loved one, complete with views of the sparkling turquoise pool and a romantic candlelight dinner.

The dinner is available for both guests of the hotel and external guests, but if you stay at the hotel you will get a 50 per cent discount off the original price of Dhs3,000.

Here’s what you’ll experience.

Your evening will begin with a trail of glowing candles leading to a beautifully arranged table in the secluded cabana.

Champagne will be waiting for you and there’s soft background music to help keep the atmosphere romantic along with views of the sparkling grand pool.

For your meals, a delectable three-course meal curated by Chef Yannick Alléno awaits.

The acclaimed French chef is the gastronomic visionary behind all of the hotel’s restaurants and he ensures every setting is unique and that each bite more memorable than the last. His expert mastery has earned him eight Michelin stars across his international restaurant portfolio.

Sound amazing? You can book this unique and memorable date night on (0)4 440 1010 or email the hotel on info@oneandonlythepalm.com

If you want to take advantage of the Dhs1500 offer, why not stay over at the luxe resort.

Prices for the premier room for two starts at Dhs1700. It includes a private balcony or garden patio and overlooks the garden – a grand spot to continue your date night past your meal.

One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dhs1500 for in-house guests and Dhs3000 for external guests. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. oneandonlyresorts.com

Images: One&Only The Palm