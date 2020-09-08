Social distancing at its finest…

Got a birthday coming up? Or just don’t want to mix with strangers on your next pool day? Hilton Dubai Creek has launched a new package which offers exclusive access to its stunning rooftop pool. Groups of up to 10 people can spend the day soaking up the sun in complete serenity without being disturbed by other guests.

From Thursday September 17, couples, families or small groups of friends can book the exclusive pool day. The rental cost is Dhs500 with Dhs1,000 minimum spend required on food and drinks, so the price altogether for 10 people would be just Dhs150 each.

The 14th floor rooftop pool offers Insta-worthy views of the Downtown Dubai skyline and Dubai Creek. There’s a selection of comfortable lounge chairs to relax on, as well as an exciting food and drinks menu to indulge in. The entire pool will be yours between 8am and 7pm so we recommend arriving early to make the most of it.

You’ll need to give the hotel a minimum of 48 hours notice to make the booking, and the offer will run every day of the week until December 31 with the exception of blackout days. If you want to make a night of it, room packages at Hilton Dubai Creek start from Dhs200 per couple including breakfast.

If you’re planning a special date night and want to book a private dinner by the pool, couples can enjoy exclusive access and a four-course tailor-made evening meal with a bottle of bubbly for Dhs1,500. So, whether you’re planning a unique surprise or celebrating a special occasion, this could be a great option.

For more information or to book the package, email Reservations.Dubai@hilton.com.

Hilton Dubai Creek, Baniyas Rd – Deira, Riggat Al Buteen, from Thursday September 17, 8am to 7pm, Dhs1,500. Tel: (04) 318 2111. hilton.com