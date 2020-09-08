It features unique flavours that you probably won’t find at any other afternoon teas in the city…

If you’ve been to Mandarin Oriental Jumeira already, you’ve probably already been wowed by the stunning Noor Lounge. But, if the venue alone isn’t enough to keep drawing you back, their beautiful afternoon tea will certainly do the trick.

Located on Jumeira beach road, the relaxing lounge features floor to ceiling windows that perfectly frame the panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and you will dine amongst a canopy of gilded trees (which look absolutely stunning in the evening.)

The afternoon tea here will cost you just Dhs255 for two – that’s just Dhs128 per person. It runs every day from 2pm to 6pm.

Your delicate bites are served on a unique stand mimicking the canopy of lights and can be paired with a selection of coffees, teas and more. Before you tuck in, make sure to get a shot from the ‘Gram.

The afternoon tea features light bites ranging from sweet to savoury with unique flavours from the orient. So, it’s probably unlike any other afternoon tea you’ve tried in the city.

Items on the menu include carefully crafted finger sandwiches such as smoked salmon with sour cream and caviar and pepper beef with radish jam over toasted brioche.

For those who prefer life on the sweeter side, there’s yuzu tart, exotic pavlova and orange gianduja.

There are even freshly baked scones and homemade jam. Yum!

While the lounge is peaceful and relaxing, do note that the dress code is smart casuals, so leave the flip flops at home.

Make sure you make a reservation before you head to the hotel on 04 777 2222.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, classic afternoon tea daily 2pm to 6pm, Dhs255 for two, Tel: (04) 777 2222. mandarinoriental.com

Images: Mandarin Oriental