This is one ladies’ night where it pays to arrive on time…

British e-retailer PrettyLittleThing recently launched in the UAE, and it has wasted no time tapping into the local party scene. The clothing giant has joined forces with STK Downtown for the steakhouse’s legendary ladies’ night.

Starting today, PrettyLittleThings X STK Downtown will host the Just Fine Cuts ladies’ night, every Tuesday from 6pm to 1am.

And this is one event where it’s actually fashionable to be early. The first 30 ladies to arrive at Just Fine Cuts will receive goodie bags and giveaways from PrettyLittleThing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STK Dubai Downtown (@stkdubaidowntown) on Sep 14, 2020 at 12:50am PDT

PrettyLittleThing promises to bring the glitz, glam and sass to proceedings, with a pink surprise for diners. On the food front, STK’s Just Fine Cuts is renowned for serving quality bites in a sophisticated setting.

Ladies’ night packages include unlimited drinks for women when they choose one of two menus. The two-course meal with free-flowing drinks is priced at Dhs200, while the three-course dinner costs Dhs240.

The Just Fine Cuts offers are available for dine-in customers only, and advanced reservation is required. So rally your girlfriends for tonight’s inaugural event – and remember to get in early.

If you’re looking for more things to do tonight, be sure to check out all the best Tuesday night deals in Dubai, or take your pick of six brand-new ladies’ nights to add to your list in Dubai.

Just Fine Cuts ladies’ night, in conjunction with PrettyLittleThing, STK, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tue 6pm to 1am. Dhs200 for 2 courses, Dhs240 for 3 courses. Tel: (0)4 425 3978. stksteakhouse.com/venues/dubai-downtown/

Images: Supplied/Instagram