The house package is just Dhs265…

Porters, one of Abu Dhabi’s most popular Brit pubs, is bringing brunching back.

And with prices starting from Dhs225, they have our full attention.

Eat

The popular Friday feast returns with a 12.30pm to 4pm slot, and take the traditional form of a grand buffet. It will feature such submarinal morsels as prawns and oysters alonside a treasure trove of other fresh seafood.

Porters knows that ‘it’s just not cricket’ to hold a brunch in a British pub, without handing centre stage over to jus-y joints of roasted meat. The carvery here includes rack of lamb, plump roast chicken and thick tranches of premium beef, accompanied by a selection of sauces and sides.

The dessert collection is a roll call of classic crowd-pleasers. They’ve got cheesecake, chocolate brownie, tiramisu, profiteroles and more.

Be merry

Porters brunch is bringing yet more Brit-level banter with DIY drinks stations, games and big prizes.

And if you’re not quite ready to bring the ‘knees-up’ to a conclusion, there’s a post brunch extension pack that’ll keep the house beverages flowing from 4pm to 7pm.

Grand Millennium Al Wahda, next to Al Wahda Mall, Fri 12.30pm to 4pm, soft package Dhs225, house Dhs265. Tel: (02) 495 3936, millenniumhotels.com

Images: Provided