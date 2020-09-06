Expect contortionists, great food and Instagrammable cocktails…

There’s no better way to celebrate the start of the weekend than tucking into brunch on a Thursday evening. And if you are on the lookout for a new experience, this new Yoru Brunch at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates should shoot right to the top of your list.

The evening brunch launches this Thursday September 10 and is a collaboration with the five-star hotel and events company Be More Than.

Running from 8pm to 11pm, the brunch takes place at the elegant Noir restaurant (which is French for black) and features a sharing-concept meal focusing on experience.

As your dining experience starts, be entertained and wowed by contortionists who will twist their way through the dark and other abstract performers who will make their way around the stunning restaurant.

The menu features flavoursome Japanese cuisine with signature dishes elegantly presented which you can share with your table. Tuck into dishes such as edamame, sushi and much more that can be paired with elegant cocktails that have been stylishly prepared by mixologists.

There are two brunch packages to choose from: The soft package which is priced at Dhs195 per person, and the house package which is Dhs350.

If you don’t want to leave the stunning venue post your bunching experience, stay on for DJ Andy Swift as he takes centre stage from 11pm to 3am with deep house music. You can enjoy three after-party drinks until 1am for Dhs99.

Bookings to be made at yorubrunch.com. If you can’t get out of plans you already have this Thursday, don’t worry, as you can make future bookings to nab your table in advance.

Yoru brunch, Noir restaurant, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, brunch every Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs350 house, after-party 11pm to 3am, Dhs99 for three drinks. Tel: (04) 409 5222. kempinski.com

Images: provided