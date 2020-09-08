This is a great way to start your weekend…

Weekends begin the second you leave the office building on a Thursday. So, why wait until Friday morning to brunch when there are so many Thursday evening brunches in Dubai out there to try.

And there’s are options to suit all requirements – from brunches where pizzas are the star of the night to pet-friendly spots and much more.

Here are 6 restaurants to head to for a Thursday evening brunch.

Social Company

It can be a struggle picking between going out for a Thursday evening brunch or running home and spending time with your beloved pet, but at Social Company you can do both. Dine alongside your furry friends at the restaurant’s brand new Thursday evening brunch which runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Starters include shrimp avocado cocktail, chicken caesar salad etc and on the mains menu, you’ll find mushroom risotto, slow-roasted chicken and more. Your pet will also be given treats and water.

‘The Social Brunch’, Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Thur 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs259 house drinks including beer, spirits and wine. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Farriers

If you love the 90s, you’ll dig this new brunch at Farriers at The Meydan Hotel. Classic ’90s nostalgic hits play on a loop and around the venue, you will find themed props, a photo booth and more that will get you reminiscing with your mates. The lip smackin’ food features dishes such as a slow-cooked barbecue brisket, Texas-style sandwiches and more which pair nicely with themed cocktails from the drinks menu. Time to dig out those cut-offs and wear them proudly.

The Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, Thur 7pm to 10pm from September 3, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (04) 3813333. @themeydanhotel_dxb

Noir

Noir’s stunning new evening brunch launches this Thursday September 10 and features entertainment by contortionists and other abstract performers who will make their way around the stunning restaurant. The menu features flavoursome Japanese cuisine with signature dishes elegantly presented which you can share. Tuck into dishes such as edamame, sushi and much more that can be paired with elegant cocktails that have been stylishly prepared by mixologists. Bookings to be made at yorubrunch.com.

Yoru brunch, Noir restaurant, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, brunch every Thur 8pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs350 house, after-party 11pm to 3am, Dhs99 for three drinks. Tel: (04) 409 5222. kempinski.com

White Beach

Dreaming about sipping drinks by the pool? White Beach Nightdreamers has the perfect brunch for you. From 7pm to 10pm, you will get unlimited food, beverages and cocktails, access to the stylish infinity pool and white sand beach (so, don’t forget to pack your swimsuit) with award-winning entertainment to. help keep you company. It’s Dhs250 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents. Booking is strongly recommended and can be made here.

Nightdreamers, White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, every Thur 7pm to 10pm, Dhs250 for ladies, Dh300 for gents. Tel: (04) 426 2626 atlantis.com/dubai

Motorino

A favourite in the What’s On office, Motorino has a late brunch on Thursday that is perfect for fans of pizzas and pasta. Each week, the chefs pick a different pizza to share, signature pasta dishes and new dessert creations. For Dhs199 you can get spirits, hops, grapes and more, and you can upgrade your package to Dhs299 for cocktails and sparkling. Motorino, JA Ocean View, JBR, Dubai, Motorino late brunch every Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs199. Tel: (04) 814 5590. @motorinopizza

Graze Grill

Urban gastro-grill Graze has introduced an all-new dining brunch concept called the Graze Supper Club that runs on Thursday from 7pm to 11pm. Book a table with mates and feast on classic dishes such as steak tartare, burrata, Josper grilled octopus and cuts of beef prepared three ways – smoked brisket, braised short rib and grilled tenderloin. A selection of classic, spicy and sour cocktails can be paired with your meal.

Graze Grill, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, Dubai, every Thur 7pm to 11pm, Dhs199 soft Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium – a minimum of two guests for all packages. Tel: (04) 403 3111. livelaville.com

Images: provided