The world-famous Hutong brand opened a Dubai outpost in 2020…

Brunches are undoubtedly a Dubai institution. We’re always looking for new ones to add to our list and we bet you are too. A free-flow dim sum and bubbles brunch has just arrived in the city and we want to try it.

It takes place at upscale Chinese restaurant, Hutong Dubai, which you’ll find in Dubai’s DIFC, the district that has become something of a foodie’s paradise, with a number of internationally renowned restaurants opening outposts there.

Hutong’s Dim Sum brunch launches on Friday, October 2, from 1pm to 4pm offering guests free-flowing dim sum and champagne or Prosecco. There will be 15 different dishes for you to tuck into, so make sure you arrive hungry.

Signature Hutong Dishes include wild mushroom & truffle bao, the suan cai yu crispy dumpling, the tea smoked egg foie gras, the Hutong dan dan noodles and lots more, plus desserts such as ice cream and sorbet.

For free-flowing dim sum and food, the package is priced at Dhs358 per person. The package inclusive of unlimited dim sum, food and Prosecco or champagne, plus Hutong’s specially-curated cocktails is Dhs588.

Critically-acclaimed in its existing locations in The Shard, London and New York’s Manhattan, the Dubai outpost of Hutong has been welcomed, and it’s proved hugely popular so far.

In the centre of the restaurant, you’ll find a Wishing Tree, created by a Chinese master and imported to Dubai – an homage to the famous Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong.

Guests are invited to write a wish on the red labels and place it as high as possible in the hope it comes true.

Hutong Dubai, Gate Building 6, DIFC, Dubai, Fridays from October 2, 1pm to 4pm, free-flow food only Dhs358, free-flow food and house beverages inclusive of bubbles Dhs588. Tel: (04) 2200 868. hutong-dubai.com

Images: Provided