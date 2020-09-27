Residents who get tested at a select number of facilities will now pay Dhs180…

By now, many of us have had, or know someone who has had a Covid-19 test in the UAE. Whether you haven’t been feeling well, came in to contact with someone who tested positive, or just wanted to travel to Abu Dhabi or abroad, there are many reasons to get one in the current climate.

When the testing facilities first opened in the UAE, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were priced from Dhs350 but since then the cost has been significantly reduced. The first price drop took place on September 10, taking the price down to Dhs250. Another drop has recently been announced which decreased the price of PCR tests to Dhs180.

You can find Covid-19 nasal swab tests for this price at a number of centres across the UAE, including Mediclinic, Seha, Medeor Hospital and LLH Hospital. The move aims to make testing more easily accessible for UAE residents, no matter what their reason for testing.

There are some conditions in which people can be tested for free in the UAE. These include UAE nationals, children of Emirati women, domestic workers within an Emirati household, residents and citizens above the age of 50, people with chronic diseases, people of determination and pregnant women. It’s worth noting though that the free test is only available every four months.

You can book a drive-through test on the Seha app, the process is very straight forward. You just need to make an appointment and pay through the app, then take your Emirates ID along to the testing centre with you. You should receive the results via SMS within 24-48 hours.

