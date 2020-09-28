You don’t have to make the long trip over to International City anymore…

If you love getting your shopping done online to avoid the rush at the malls or the lines at the grocery store, we have some great news for you.

Dragon Mart, the world’s largest hub for Chinese products outside mainland China has just launched its very own website –dragonmart.ae.

If you’ve been to Dragon Mart before, you’ll know that it’s almost the size of a small country. And it’s filled with all the possible items you could ever want ranging from weird phone accessories to gorgeous chandeliers and garden furniture and much more.

And all of this is available on one platform, where you can spend hours on end adding to cart.

But, as the website has just launched, not all of the items are available just yet. But be patient, as you can imagine the process to add over 35,000 products can be tedious.

Just like the mall, the items will be spread across categories to make your shopping experience easier.

There are 11 categories ranging namely fashion, home and furniture, computer and electronics, mobiles and accessories, beauty and health, toys and babies, jewellery and watches, home improvement and tools, outdoor and sports, automotive and electricals.

You’ll need to create an account before you can check out and at the moment, payment on delivery has been disabled in order to keep things safe for both customers and delivery staff.

After you make your payment, delivery will be done right to your door within 48 hours.

It is good to note that the website is in beta phase, so you may experience a glitch now and then. But there is customer support available on the website to assist you, as well.

Happy shopping!

dragonmart.ae

Images: social