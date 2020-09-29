Hello winter, we’ve missed you…

Dubai residents woke up under another blanket of fog this morning, as outside temperatures dropped to a mild 25 degrees Celsius. Thick low fog is common at this time of year as the city transitions from summer into winter, and the cooler weather makes its way in. A warning was issued this morning reminding drivers to take care in extreme weather.

Another frequent weather condition during this time is humidity, and today, Tuesday September 29, some weather forecasts predicted a high of 100 per cent humidity. The UAE’s official weather forecaster, National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) suggests that the maximum it will reach this week is 90 per cent.

NCM also claim the ‘country is under the effect of weak surface low pressure from the east, accompanied with an extension of an upper air high pressure from the west’. The rest of the week will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convected clouds, associated rainfall on Wednesday September 30 and Thursday October 1.

Light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds could blow up dust, reducing the visibility, with speeds of up to 40 kilometres per hour. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea throughout the week.

The lowest temperature recorded in the UAE this morning was 18.8 degrees Celsius in Raknah, Al Ain at 04.15am. While that still sounds fairly warm, its a sign that temperatures are beginning to cool ahead to the winter season and summer is finally coming to an end.

Image: What’s On