Have your next cup of joe on the house…

Get ready for the most caffeinated day of the year, as International Coffee Day returns on October 1. To celebrate the buzz that only a good cup of coffee can bring, these cafes will be offering free coffee in Dubai.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer Cafes are getting a jump on International Coffee Day – get in quick on Monday September 28, when the cafes will be dishing out free coffee vouchers to the first 350 customers, valid for use throughout October. For cafe-quality coffee at home, the British retailer has just launched two new coffee hampers and a range of blends, available in stores and via the M&S Food app.

Marks & Spencer, Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Marina Walk and The Springs Souk, as well as the M&S Food app. marksandspencer.com/ae

Flow

Get in quick to score your free cup of java at Flow. The first 100 people to visit the healthy eatery in Jumeirah Emirates Towers will snap up free coffees on October 1. Flow is also running a ‘Tag & Win’ social media competition, with a month’s worth of free coffee up for grabs. To enter, follow @flowdubai on Instagram, like the competition post, tag three of your caffeine-loving pals, and mention your most memorable coffee moment. The competition is open from September 27, and the winner will be announced on October 1.

Flow, First Floor, The Boulevard, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, World Trade Centre, weekdays 7.30am to 7pm. flowdubai.com

Revo Cafe, Anantara The Palm

When you dine at Revo Cafe on October 1, you can enjoy free, bottomless cups of coffee, all day long. This cosy cafe at Anantara The Palm has pretty Arabian Gulf and Burj Al Arab views, and the menu features freshly baked cakes (the carrot cake and red velvet are particular standouts), tasty breakfasts, salads and burgers, so you’ll have no problem lingering a while.

Revo Cafe, South Residence, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8am to 10pm. Free coffee when dining in (except alcoholic coffees). Tel: (0)4 567 8304. anantara.com/en/palm-dubai/restaurants/revo-cafe

One Life Kitchen & Cafe

Hightail it to One Life Kitchen & Cafe in the Dubai Design District on October 1 to claim your free cup of joe. All you need to do is snap an Instagram story of the cafe while you’re there. They’ll even throw in your favourite non-dairy milk for free.

One Life Kitchen and Cafe, Dubai Design District, Oct 1 8am to 6pm, free. @onelifedxb

London Dairy Cafe

Pop into your nearest London Dairy Cafe to enjoy a free coffee on October 1 – no strings attached. Choose any one coffee of your choice, without the need to order anything. This sweet deal is available from open until 5pm.

London Dairy Cafe, various venues throughout Dubai. londondairycafe.com

Sikka Cafe

Enjoy a complimentary cup of Emirati or Saudi Qahwa coffee, along with Arabic dates, at Sikka Cafe’s three locations in La Mer, City Walk and Last Exit Khawaneej.

Sikka Cafe, City Walk, La Mer and Last Exit Al Khawaneej, 8am to 1am. sikkadubai.ae

Al Mashowa

This chic Emirati restaurant in City Walk is coming to the party with free cups of traditional Qahwa coffee and Arabic dates.

Al Mashowa, City Walk, 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 590 5455. instagram.com/almashowa

Babaji

Also in City Walk, Turkish restaurant Babaji is offering its signature thick-and-strong Turkish coffee, served with sugar-dusted cubes of Turkish delight.

Babaji, City Walk, 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4605. instagram.com/babajidubai

Al Nafoorah

Recharge at this elegant Lebanese restaurant in Jumeirah Emirates Towers with a complimentary cup of traditional coffee, served with date-stuffed ma’amoul biscuits.

Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, noon to 11.3pm. jumeirah.com

Images: Supplied/Social