Home interior fans, this one’s for you…

Interested in interior design? Do you love to do up your home? If the answer is yes, there’s a big event coming up in Dubai that you will definitely want to be at. Oh, and there’s some massive discounts to be enjoyed.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) has announced that has announced that the Dubai Home Festival (DHF) is, once again taking place in the city, starting in September.

The homeware shopping festival will run from September 24 to October 10 and it’s the perfect excuse to do that home revamp that you might have been contemplating.

Whether you want to do up your interiors or redesign your garden space, you’ll find everything you need to do not with this home festival, which will be happening across malls and home stores across Dubai.

Discounts of up to 70 percent are available at some big homestore names, including Danube Home, Al Salem Carpet Trading, United Furniture, MINISO, MOOD, Pottery Barn & Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, Pan Emirates and THE One.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “This year’s edition of Dubai Home Festival comes at an optimal time when consumers are looking to update their homes having spent a long summer indoors, and as some continue to work from home.”

To kick off the festival, a huge firework display will take place at Dubai Festival City Mall on September 24 at 9pm. Also happening is a big ‘Spend and Win’ promotion, with some amazing prizes up for grabs.

Prizes include a room makeover worth Dhs20,000 from THE One in Mall of the Emirates, 17 room makeovers, each worth Dhs5,000, at Home Centre Stores across the city, as well as room and garden makeovers with Danube Home

Need expert advice? You can get just that, with professional interior and garden design consultants giving free talks and speeches at various locations throughout the festival.

visitdubai.com

Image: Provided