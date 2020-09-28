Save on stays from October until the end of December…

After a strange year and lots of adjustments, many of us could be finding the purse strings pulling a little. You might have thought then that staycations were out of the question at the moment. Think again. A 48-hour flash sale is happening in Dubai with half-price room rates.

The H Dubai is launching its two-day flash sale on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 12 noon, which offers a 50 per cent discount on room rates. It’s valid on stays between October 1 and December 28, 2020, so you can book now and stay later.

As well as a half-price discount on rooms, suites and apartments, the package includes an early check-in and late check-out so you can make the most of your leisure time. Holidays are about relaxing, right? Additionally, you’ll receive 20 percent off dining and spa treatments.

There are 13 food and beverage venues in The H Dubai hotel. You’ll be able to avail the 20 percent discount at hotel-managed outlets only. These include the Glow Pool Bar, international all-day dining concept Eat and Meat, the Urban on 4 cafe and lots more.

At the luxury Mandarin Spa, you can get 20 percent off some relaxing treatments, such as stress-relieving massages, stimulating body treatments and refreshing facials. The spa is open to guests from 10am to 9pm every day.

If you’re into fitness, don’t forget to check out the Quantum Health Club, which includes a gym with state-of-the-art fitness equipment and even a Peloton Bike Studio.

No staycation would be complete without a pool, so catch some rays, then cool down in the hotel pool’s temperature-controlled waters or luxuriate in the Bubble Pool – a relaxing whirlpool.

The H Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, flash sale from 12noon on October 1 to 12noon October 3, valid on stays between October 1 and December 28. To book, click here.

Images: Provided