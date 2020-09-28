The offer includes breakfast at Bounty Beets, access to a skyline room and a spa treatment…

Need a girly catch up with your besties? How does breakfast at one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes, a spa treatment, access to one of Dubai’s luxury hotels’ pool and beach, and a cocktail sound?

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina has just launched a brand new daycation offer, exclusively for ladies. Priced at Dhs299, it runs every Sunday to Thursday for 8am to 7pm, and even includes all-day access to a skyline room at the hotel.

They say a good breakfast is the perfect way to start the day, and where better to do it at the picture-perfect Bounty Beets cafe. Well-known for its healthy and nutritious cuisine, tuck into dishes such as avocado toast, acai bowls and pancakes.

Throughout your daycation, you can pop in and out of your very own skyline hotel room, which is where you’ll head when it’s time for your spa treatment that’s included in the package. An afternoon cocktail will be served at the lovely Latitude 25 bar.

Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina has proved extremely popular over the years for a beach and pool day, and for good reason. There are several aquamarine pools at the resort, surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery.

The vast swathe of fine sandy beach is also the perfect spot for catching some rays from the sun. Guests will be treated to amazing views of the Arabian Gulf, all the way out to the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island and more.

As the name of the resort suggests, you’ll find it in Dubai Marina.

‘Ladies’ Daycation’, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 7pm, Dhs299. Tel: (04) 399 3333. marriott.com

