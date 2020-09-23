Get a 12-month gym membership for just Dhs2,000…

Feeling a little sluggish of late? Need some motivation to get back into the gym? Well, we might have just what you’re looking for as cool JVC gym, Instabody is launching a flash sale on gym memberships, costing a little over Dhs150 per month.

A 12-month membership will be priced at just Dhs2000. As well as access to the gym, this membership package includes HIIT classes, access to spa facilities including the steam and sauna and one free 3D body scan. You’ll find the gym at the FIVE Jumeirah Village hotel.

You’ve got a whole week to get your hands on this incredible offer, as the flash sale will run from 9am on Thursday, September 24 to 9am on Thursday, October 1. A limited number of memberships will be available so don’t hang around.

Memberships will be granted on a first come, first served basis, and you’ll need to pay up front for the Dhs2000 membership. It works out at just under Dhs167 per month. Normally, unlimited gym access for a month is priced at Dhs440.

Additionally, normally a month’s gym access plus fitness classes, is priced at Dhs750, so this 12-month membership really is a steal. To purchase the annual membership, contact hello@insta-body.com, DM them on Instagram @instabody_lifestyle or call/what’s app on (0)5 243 0835.

The Instabody gym has everything you need to tone up, from a range of high-spec gym equipment to lots of exercise classes such as spin and yoga, to suit everyone. You don’t need to be a gym whizz to join, just sign up and get moving.

Instabody, FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai, 12-month membership Dh2000, available from 9am on Thursday, September 24 to 9am on Thursday, October 1. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

