The heady temperatures Dubai summer are finally giving away to cooler weather and that means alfresco dining season is upon us. We know of a stunning spot where you can do that on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Stunning Italian restaurant, Torno Subito has finally reopened its doors. You’ll find it on the ground floor at the futuristic W Dubai – The Palm hotel. Colourful and eclectic, this cool eatery fits right in there.

Celebrity Chef Massimo Bottura is the culinary brains behind the restaurant, which is his first outside of Italy. The inside of the restaurant is Instagrammable to a T (or an I), boasting a retro vibe from the 1960’s.

Marvel at the pops of pastel colors and cool artwork that adorn the walls, as well as the polaroid pictures dangling from the ceiling in the bar area. The flooring is decked out huge in stripes of black and white.

Outdoors on the terrace is where the ‘Italian Riviera’ feeling really starts, with colourful clusters of seating and pastel deckchairs. The decking looks out onto the golden sand and, beyond, the Arabian Gulf.

Upon entering Torno Subito, you’re immediately greeted by different Italian food displayed behind glass cases. You’ll see the resident chefs dotted around, working in the open kitchen spaces to create the dishes.

The cuisine at this restaurant errs on the side of ‘fine-dining’ Italian food. Signature dishes include Torno Subito’s ‘famous’ Modern salad – a combination of 14 ingredients sourced from Dubai – Modena.

Other must-tries include the Tagliatelle Al Ragu, tagliatelle with hand-chopped wagyu ragu, and the Polpo-roasted octopus, with smoked potato cream, veal juice, hazelnuts and puffed vegetables.

Italian desserts include the Tiramisubito an extra light Tiramisu with Mascarpone, espresso coffee, chocolate crumble and cocoa powder.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Fri & Sat 12.30pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 245 5555. tornosubitodubai.com

