If there’s one thing this city is good for, its getting that Insta-worthy shot…

With a combination of towering skyscrapers, luxury hotels, swoon-worthy beaches and top-notch restaurants, it’s no secret that Dubai has some of the most Instagrammable locations around. If you want that iconic Instagram shot (and all the ‘likes’) check out these Dubai hotspots for the perfect snap…

Cé La Vi

Best Insta opportunity: The swing

Since it officially opened its doors at the start of 2020, Cé La Vi has become one of the most coveted spots in Dubai, not only for fine-dining but for some epic views of the city. The popular restaurant sits on the 54th floor of Address Sky View, and opens out onto a stunning pool deck, from where you’ll be guaranteed panoramic views of the surrounding Downtown Dubai buildings and beyond, plus an up-close vista of the Burj Khalifa. Cé La Vi is equally famous for its huge flower-adorned swing, which is positioned on the deck, so that when you take a picture for the ‘Gram, the city is effortlessly framed behind you.

Cé La Vi Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily noon to 10pm. Tel: (056) 515 4001. @celavidubai

Paros

Best Insta opportunity: The flower frame

Paros is an ultra-chic Mediterranean-style terrace up on the 46th floor of one of Dubai’s coolest new hotels, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Throw in cabana-style seating areas, expertly-crafted cocktails, light bites, a DJ and incredible city views, and you’ve got yourself a seriously cool spot. Head to the huge frame for your Instagram shot. It’s decorated with huge pink flower displays and captures the glittering city in the distance.

Paros, 46th floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open from 11am daily. Tel: (04) 574 1111. tajhotels.com

Koko Bay

Best Insta opportunity: The swing

Koko Bay is the Balinese-inspired beachside restaurant that’s taken Dubai by storm since it opened at the beginning of September, 2020. It’s Instagrammability is evident right from the beachy interiors of the restaurant, sophisticated dishes and signature monkey head cocktail glasses. Outside, you’ll find a stunning spot to watch the sunset from its position on Palm West Beach, with swathes of sandy beach ahead of you, plus the Dubai Marina skyline in the background. Make sure to snap a picture on the large wooden swing, which was surely made for the ‘Gram.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Saturday to Wednesday 12pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 572 3444. kokobay.co

Bounty Beets

Best Insta opportunity: Telephone box wall

Bounty Beets is the Marina cafe which is as well-known for its healthy dishes, such as Insta-worthy açaí bowls and avocado toast, as it is for its cute setting. Inside the light and airy cafe, you’ll find angels wings painted onto the walls, pretty lights hanging from the ceiling and a cherry blossom tree in the centre. Outside, there’s a lush green oasis that welcomes pets as well as people. Make sure to grab a snap with the old-school telephone hung on the bright pink ‘hello beautiful’ wall.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 8am to 10pm daily. Tel: 04 511 7373. bountybeets.com

Saya Caffe

Best Insta opportunity: Flower wall

Those hot on the heels of Dubai’s most Instagrammable cafes will surely have Saya Caffe on their list. You’ll find the original one in city walk with plush pink velvet seating, flowers in varying shades of pink hanging everywhere, plus feather light fixtures. The food is as Instagrammable as the place itself. Dining there takes on an Alice in Wonderland-tea party sort of vibe, with dainty teacups and saucers serving tea and cake. There’s also cool iced drinks served in metallic-tinted glasses and speciality coffees served in cute milk jars with a helping of baked brownies. Get your Instagram snap in front of the love heart wall with a flower arch overhead. There’s also another branch at Palm Jumeirah’s Nakheel Mall.

Saya Caffe, City Walk, Al Wasl, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 9.30am to 12am, Fri Sat & Sun 9.30am to 12.30am. Tel: (0)50 541 8373. sayacaffe.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Best Insta opportunity: Penthouse with the Dubai Marina Skyline

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah has become one of the most iconic Dubai spots for getting that Instagram pic, that we’ve seen on many an Instagram page, from celebrities to influencers, and everyone in between. The glass-walled terrace means you can see far beyond to the iconic Dubai Marina Skyline lit up in all of its glory. The Penthouse offers sophisticated al fresco dining, drinking and DJ nights.

The Penthouse at FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 4pm to 3am, Thursday & Friday 1pm to 4am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Iris Dubai

Best Insta opportunity: Giant Russian dolls

Since Dubai bar Iris relocated to its new home in Meydan less than a year ago, it has only increased in popularity. Offering its guests sundowners, a lively brunch, live music late into the evening and incredible views of the Downtown Dubai skyline, there’s really no wonder why. Bag a seat on the lounge-style furniture on the terrace, cocktail in hand, and watch the sunset. After residing at Gaucho Dubai as a pop-during the summer, Iris will be reopening at Meydan on October 5. The bathroom cubicles are styled as individual giant painted Russian dolls from the outside, which area cool backdrop for a picture (as long as the doors are closed).

Wane by SoMiya

Best Insta opportunity: Huge gold tiger statue

If you looked up to the skies early-morning on Sunday, September 13, you might have done a double-take. A gigantic gold tiger and a metal gorilla statue were helicoptered through Dubai Marina, which went viral on the internet stratosphere. They landed at the recently-opened Wane by SoMiya pool club and lounge at the Address Dubai Marina hotel. The glitzy gold tiger statue has been placed at the ‘infinity’ side of the infinity pool, and keen Instagrammers have been clamouring to get a shot in the pool, with that and the Dubai Marina skyscrapers in the background.

Wane by SoMiya, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, open 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (04) 436 7777. @wanebysomiya

La Mezcaleria

Best Insta opportunity: Flower telephone box

Chic Mexican lounge La Mezcaleria officially occupies the spot formerly held by Iris at The Oberoi in Business Bay, however at the moment, you’ll find a pop-up at Indie in Dubai’s cool DIFC district. In between tucking into sophisticated Mexican and Latin-American dishes and expertly-crafted cocktails, make sure you get a snap in front of the pink flower phone box.

La Mezcaleria, Indie, Level 1, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday 6pm to 2am, Friday 1pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. lamezcaleriadxb.com

Images: Social