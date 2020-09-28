Artists include Jay Abo, Gari Deegan and Bruno Fave…

Monday nights are for music at Bluewaters beach club, Cove Beach. The stunning hotspot has relaunched its ‘Unplugged’ night with live music every Monday from September 28.

On the line-up you can expect local vocalists such as Jay Abo and Gari Deegan as well as a few special guests, changing each week. Other artists include new guitarist, Khalil, Bruno Fave, and Clarita De Quiroz.

The music will vary across several genres, including acoustic pop, R&B, and a spot of socially distant serenading.

Guests can enjoy a food and drinks package, with unlimited drinks and two dishes for Dhs199.



Drinks include sangria, wine, beer, and selected spirits. On the food menu you’ll find edamame, wasabi prawns, fried calamari, chicken quesadilla, chicken yakatori, chicken wings, quinoa salad and hand-cut fries.

For any teachers looking to reward themself on World Teacher’s Day, Cove Beach also has a special deal for you. On Tuesday October 5, all teachers will get a free sun lounger plus 30 per cent off an all-day menu.

During the evening, there’s an open bar package between 8pm and 11pm for Dhs199 including two selected bites.

Cove Beach, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, Bluewaters, Mondays, 9pm til late, Dhs199 package. Tel: (050) 454 6920. covebeach.com