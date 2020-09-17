Alfresco socials are back…

One of the things we love about Dubai is the almost-year-round amazing weather, which means plenty of alfresco dining. Throughout the summer months, however, it’s hard to imagine a time when it wasn’t too hot to sit outside.

Now, things are cooling down, which means some of our favourite restaurants are finally reopening their outdoor terraces and we couldn’t be happier. Goodbye indoor-only dining. Hello alfresco.

These fantastic Dubai restaurants have reopened their outdoor terraces…

Americano

The speakeasy diner that everyone’s talking about is Americano at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Here, you’ll find amazing cocktails, great music and American-style dishes with a sophisticated twist, such as the cheesy Jalapeño hot dog, tasty burgers and lots more. The terrace has reopened outdoors on The Boardwalk that sits over the stunning waterways of the popular Souk Madinat destination.

Americano, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (04) 584 6475. americano.ae

McGettigan’s JLT

To celebrate the reopening of its terrace, McGettigan’s JLT is launching some amazing deals on drinks and dining. Get a bucket of beer for Dhs100. Also Dhs100 is four popular spritz or whiskey cocktails, or get a bottle of spirits, plus mixers for Dhs395. Check out the newly-launched menu, which includes British Butcher Shop’s Yorkshire Pork and Apple Burger or the Mexican Beef Taco and Avo Vegan Burger.

McGettigan’s JLT, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 356 0470. mcgettigans.com/jlt-dubai

Joe’s Backyard

If you live Downtown, you need to make Joe’s Backyard one of your favorite new hangout spots. Casual is the feel of this place, which has just reopened its restaurant as well as the terrace, with amazing views of Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline. It’s a BBQ hotspot, with signature dishes including the 8 hours smoked prime brisket, veal sticky back ribs or the punk Ipa fish & chips.

Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 5pm until late, Fri and Sat, 1pm until late. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

Reform Social Bar & Grill

British-style gastropub, Reform Social Bar & Grill has reopened its outdoor space. It’s favoured by families and those who want to tuck into great British food, such as roast dinners, a ‘proper’ breakfast, burgers and lots more. The terrace is dog-friendly, so you can bring your pet pooch.

Reform Social Bar & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

Taverna Greek Kitchen

For stunning greek food and an atmosphere that will have you feeling like you’re in the Mediterranean somewhere, Taverna is an amazing restaurant to pay a visit. Dishes range from fresh Greek salads and appetizers, to succulent meat, matured with extra virgin olive oil, lemon and oregano, cooked on the wood-fired grill. Seafood lovers can select fresh catch-of-the-day from the seafood counter. You’ll find the terrace on The Boardwalk at Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Taverna Greek Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (04) 589 5665. tavernagreek.ae

The London Project

Fancy dinner or cocktails with the amazing views of the Dubai Marina that you can get from Bluewaters Island? Check out The London Project, the cool botanical restaurant that takes inspiration from the eclectic boroughs of the UK capital, London. Sit out on the terrace and enjoy British tipples for Dhs30 and cocktails for Dhs42 during the “London Hour’, which runs from 4pm to 7pm, Sunday to Thursday. Dishes on the menu include strawberry & avocado salad and the buttermilk fried chicken.

The London Project, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 306 1822. thelondonproject.com

TJ’s

TJ’s, the friendly neighbourhood sports cafe in Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has just reopened its doors. With a cool industrial-chic design, with high tables, floor-to-ceiling windows and an outdoor terrace, this ground-floor spot is the perfect casual hangout venue. Hearty dishes include nachos, pizzas, pies and burgers. Oh, and there’s an eight-hour happy hour that runs every day with 50 percent off selected beverages.

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, open 11am to 1am on weekdays, 11am until 2am on weekends. Tel: (04) 5741 111. tajhotels.com

Images: Provided