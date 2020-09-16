From steak to sushi and pizzas… there’s something for every palate…

The world’s tallest five-star hotel, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is home to eight award-winning restaurants that showcase flavours from across the globe. To showcase the diversity in a budget-friendly way, the hotel will be hosting its very own Restaurant Month from October 1 to 31.

For under Dhs200, you can dine at some of Dubai’s favourite restaurants who have prepared a special menu of up to three courses just for the occasion.

There are two categories you can pick from, either casual dining for Dhs89 that includes Kitchen6, La Farine, Bridgewater Tavern, Café Artois and Positano or signature restaurants for Dhs195 which includes Prime68, Tong Thai and Izakaya.

Tastebuds tingling? Here’s what you can expect.

Kitchen6 serves up a memorable international buffet, but if it’s a steak you fancy, the elegant Prime68 will be serving up supreme quality grain-fed steaks and exquisite steak tartars.

Positano and La Farine will be serving delicious European cuisine ranging from oven-baked pizza to pan-seared salmon filets and coastal Italian pasta dishes.

For authentic dishes from the Far East, Tong Thai has creamy curries and delicious stir-fried noodles.

And if the sushi craving hits, there’s freshly prepared sushi at Izakaya. Keep your eyes peeled for the restaurants very own ‘sake boy’ who will be navigating his cart expertly between table to table for a complimentary tasting.

For those looking for a casual bite, Bridgewater Tavern and Cafe Artois can enjoy a selection of gourmet pub grub. Their meal will come with stunning Dubai Canal views if they wish to dine outdoors.

Reservations are a must and can be made on (0)4 414 3000 or via email mhrs.dxbjw.restaurant.reservation@marriotthotels.com

Restaurant Month, JW Marriott Marquis, Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, Dubai, from Oct 1 to 31, Dhs89 for casual dining restaurants and Dhs195 for signature restaurants. Tel: (0)4 414 0000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com