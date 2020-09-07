The number of drinks has jumped from three to unlimited…

Ladies’ nights are undoubtably a Dubai institution and the perfect excuse to catch up with your girl friends. Invariably ladies’ nights involve some incredible drinks deals, great offers on dinner, and of course, lots of entertainment.

One popular ladies’ night that has earned its stripes is the one at both branches of STK Dubai. The Tuesday night deal used to include three free drinks for ladies with dinner, however, now unlimited drinks are available for the girls between 6pm and 1am.

‘Just Fine Cuts’ Ladies’ Night runs every Tuesday. Girls can avail two courses of the restaurant’s famous dishes for Dhs200, or opt for three courses for Dhs240. The unlimited beverages will be available for three hours, from the time of your seating.

Selected beverages include wine, beers, spirits and cocktails carefully crafted by the expert bartenders. You’ll find STK JBR in the popular Rixos Premium JBR hotel, and STK Downtown in the swanky Address Downtown hotel.

The special ladies’ night menu features some of the restaurant’s most well-known dishes. Delicious starters include a charred corn chopped salad, an STK steamed dumpling, creamy burrata and those more-ish sliders, ‘Lil Brgrs’.

For mains, it’s a choice between hazelnut gnocchi, cornfed chicken breast, roasted salmon and, of course, a 150 gram USD fillet steak, served with French fries and creamy peppercorn sauce. Desserts include donuts, chocolate marquise and New York cheesecake.

A DJ will be on hand to provide the entertainment, with the music building throughout the evening. Don’t be surprised to be up on your feet dancing by the end of the night. Singers, dancers and other entertainment are also on.

Time for that long overdue catch up with the girls…

‘Just Fine Cuts’ Ladies’ Night, STK JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, JBR, Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 1am, two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240. Tel: (04) 394 1832. stksteakhouse.com

‘Just Fine Cuts’ Ladies’ Night, STK Downtown, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 6pm to 1am, two courses Dhs200, three courses Dhs240. Tel: (0)55 796 8133. stksteakhouse.com

Images: Provided