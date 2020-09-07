Post-brunch, selected beverages will be priced at just Dhs23, too…

Looking for a new spot to brunch at this weekend? For the first time ever, chic Dubai rooftop bar and restaurant, Twenty Three is launching a new brunch, which promises a sophisticated venue, menu and drinks to boot.

The Friday Brunch kicks off on Friday, September 11 at the restaurant, which can be found on the 23rd floor at the Grand Plaza Mövenpick hotel in Dubai’s Media City. You may have noticed a theme around the number ’23’, already.

It runs from 1.23pm to 4.23pm, with unlimited selected beverages, mouthwatering dishes and entertainment provided by award-winning UK House DJ, Natalie Brogan. Following the brunch, selected drinks are priced Dhs23, between 4.23pm and 7.23pm.

This isn’t a brunch that is going to break the bank, as the soft package is priced at Dhs189. For the house drinks package, it’s Dhs289, or you could opt for the house and sparkling package, priced at Dhs329.

The inside of the restaurant is cool and eclectic with plush velvet chairs, a lit up bar area and floor-to-ceiling windows either side, offering visitors epic views across the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club. There’s also chic balconies on both sides, if you can stand the heat.

Food will be served to your table. To start, you’ll graze on array of hot and cold appetizers, which include line caught wild sea bass ceviche, home-cured citrus dill salmon and oregano infused watermelon, persian feta & green olive tapenade skewers.

For mains, choose from sesame tempura crudité with ponzu mayo, dry-rubbed Australian flank steak with heirloom tomatoes and chimichurri sauce, a trio of baby gem sliders cooked to perfection or five-herb ravioli with chanterelles, roasted tomato coulis and basil oil.

To round things off on a sweet note, desserts include treats such as lavender-infused macaroons, composite-flamed lemon curd tart, delicate baba au grand marnier, and palette-refreshing Italian lemon and raspberry sorbet.

Friday Brunch, Twenty Three, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, Dubai, Fridays from September 11, 1.23pm to 4.23pm, soft package Dhs189, house drinks Dhs289, house and sparkling package Dhs329. (054) 723 1425. movenpick.com

Images: Provided