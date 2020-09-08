W Dubai - The Palm launches brilliant 'daycation' deal for two
The deal includes money redeemable on food and beverage, access to the pool and beach, plus 50 percent off massages…
Living in Dubai, we hear the word ‘staycation’ a lot, these days more than ever. Did you know though, that a ‘daycation’ is the new staycation? A day lounging by a pool, getting a massage and taking some time out from the fast-paced life.
A brilliant daycation deal for two is launching at W Dubai – The Palm on Tuesday, September 15. It includes access to a ‘Wonderful Room’ aka, one of the plush hotel’s fabulous rooms, access to the Insta-worthy pool and beach, plus a 50 percent discount on massages.
The deal is priced at Dhs584 for two people, Dhs200 of which is fully redeemable on food and beverages at LIV, the all-day dining concept, or by the pool at WET. You can have full use of a hotel room from 10am to 8pm, which has fully-working WiFi.
Throughout the day, you’ll be able to use the hotel’s amazing pools and beach at your leisure. Choose from the smaller WET Deck pool, complete with a pool bar, or head down to the picture-perfect main pool, or the long stretch of sandy beach.
Whilst you’re there, why not treat yourself to a little pampering time (it’s been a long, hard year, after all). The Away Spa has a new-age feel: it’s darkly lit, with neon lights and futuristic design combining to give you the ultimate edgy experience.
If you’ve booked the daycation deal, you’ll be able to utilize a 50 percent discount on one of the spa’s amazing massages. Choose from the DETOX, DE-STRESS, GO DEEP AND RESET massages, each offering varying pressures and techniques.
Sounds like the perfect day to us…
W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, starts September 15, Dhs584 for two people. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com
Images: Provided