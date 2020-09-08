The deal includes money redeemable on food and beverage, access to the pool and beach, plus 50 percent off massages…

Living in Dubai, we hear the word ‘staycation’ a lot, these days more than ever. Did you know though, that a ‘daycation’ is the new staycation? A day lounging by a pool, getting a massage and taking some time out from the fast-paced life.

A brilliant daycation deal for two is launching at W Dubai – The Palm on Tuesday, September 15. It includes access to a ‘Wonderful Room’ aka, one of the plush hotel’s fabulous rooms, access to the Insta-worthy pool and beach, plus a 50 percent discount on massages.

The deal is priced at Dhs584 for two people, Dhs200 of which is fully redeemable on food and beverages at LIV, the all-day dining concept, or by the pool at WET. You can have full use of a hotel room from 10am to 8pm, which has fully-working WiFi.

Throughout the day, you’ll be able to use the hotel’s amazing pools and beach at your leisure. Choose from the smaller WET Deck pool, complete with a pool bar, or head down to the picture-perfect main pool, or the long stretch of sandy beach.

Whilst you’re there, why not treat yourself to a little pampering time (it’s been a long, hard year, after all). The Away Spa has a new-age feel: it’s darkly lit, with neon lights and futuristic design combining to give you the ultimate edgy experience.

If you’ve booked the daycation deal, you’ll be able to utilize a 50 percent discount on one of the spa’s amazing massages. Choose from the DETOX, DE-STRESS, GO DEEP AND RESET massages, each offering varying pressures and techniques.

Sounds like the perfect day to us…

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, starts September 15, Dhs584 for two people. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided