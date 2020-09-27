From casual burgers to chic business lunches…

Can we tempt you away from that sandwich in the fridge? Three restaurants have just launched new lunch deals in Dubai, here to make your midweek eats all that more enjoyable.

For sealing that deal: Cé La Vi

Contemporary Asian stunner Cé La Via has just unveiled a new set menu for midweek lunches. For Dhs140 buys you your choice three courses, with water, tea and coffee. Kick things off with the burrata salad or a sunchoke soup, before moving on to pan-seared salmon or grilled baby chicken with coconut rice. To finish, it’s hard to go past the miso caramel vanilla mousse, or chocolate fondant with beetroot ice cream.

Cé La Vie, Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm. Dhs140. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

For a blow-out burger meal: Black Tap

If your idea of three courses runs more to a burger, fries and drink combo, then hightail it to Black Tap in the Dubai Mall. From noon until 5pm, you can order one of three burgers (the All-American, crispy chicken, or falafel number), with a choice of sides (fries, salad, onion rings or teriyaki broccoli), and a soft drink for Dhs55. Want to splash out? Upgrade to a shake for an additional Dhs14.

For media moguls in the making: Qwerty

In Media City, do your midweek wheeling and dealing at Media One Hotel, with Qwerty’s Biz Lunch. Available Sunday to Thursday, from noon to 3pm, the business lunch includes two courses and a cup of tea or coffee for Dhs90. Need a little something extra to sweeten the deal? Add dessert for Dhs10 each.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thu noon to 3pm. From Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com/venues/qwerty

