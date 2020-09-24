Watch us drive through every. single. stop.

This October, a huge food truck festival will descend on Dubai. The 30-day event will see 24 of the UAE’s favourite food trucks, serving everything from coffee and ice cream to burgers and sandos. From October 15 to November 15, ‘Midnight’ will take over two areas of Dubai’s Box Park in Al Wasl.

One of the areas will feature a series of drive-thru food trucks, allowing visitors to enjoy fresh local food direct to their car. The second zone will be a pick-up service for those who like to get out and have a browse through the available options.

Some of the exciting concepts included in the event will be an elite selection of coffee providers such as SIP Dubai, Farmers Coffee, and Zone 7. For the foodies, there’s going to be food trucks from The Little Katsu Shop, Pizzerari, and healthy options from Staple Kitchen.

To finish off with something sweet, make sure you head over to the Baskin Robbins food truck to discover their extensive selection of ice cream and tempting toppings.

Art-fans will also enjoy a vibrant display of paintings from Emirati artist Maisoon Al Saleh. Known for her colourful multi-disciplinary pieces, the artworks will be displayed around the food truck park and are sure to inject some lively talking points into the event.

Midnight Food Trucks, Box Park, Al Wasl, October 15 to November 15, free entry. Tel: (058) 576 5990. midnight-event.com

