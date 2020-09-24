Brunch all day, from morning to night…

Do you bound out of bed on a Saturday morning, or does it take you a little longer to get going? This weekend, we’ve sourced the freshest Saturday brunches in Dubai to suit all lifestyles, whether you’re rearing to go before noon, or still on the dance floor at 3am.

The Bench Brunch at Rove Hotels

For those seeking brunch in its purest form, Rove’s Bench Brunch is hard to beat. This is a proper breakfast-meets-lunch spread, starting with fruit platters, pastries cheeses and salads, before moving onto a main of your choice and dessert from The Daily kitchen. It’s priced at Dhs99 a head – with a two-for-one deal available until September 30.

The Daily at Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City. Fri and Sat 11.30am to 4pm. Dhs99 (buy one get one free until Sept 30), Dhs49 children aged six to 12, free for under six. rovehotels.com/the-daily/

Saturday Layover Brunch at Observatory Bar & Grill

From its lofty position on the 52nd floor of Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Observatory Bar & Grill offers jaw-dropping views over Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. Settle in for a four-course brunch, served directly to your table, for Dhs499 including the sparkling package.

Observatory Bar & Grill, 52nd Floor, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina. Sat 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Dhs499 for sparkling. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. marriottharbourdubaidining.com/dining/observatory

Picnic Brunch at Bab Al Shams

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa has launched a new picnic brunch every Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. The alfresco menu includes barbecue treats, burgers, pasta and pizza, with plenty of family-friendly activities including camel and pony rides. There is no house drinks package for the picnic brunch, but should you wish, you can order four beers for Dhs160.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Fri and Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 with soft drinks, half price for children six to 12 years. Tel: (04) 8096202. babalshams.com

Nara Legend Saturday at Nara Pan Asian

The all-new Nara Legend Saturday brunch is a celebration of the world’s musical greats. To kick things off this week, they’ll be paying homage to Bob Marley with the Get Up, Stand Up event, fronted by Emirati artist Hamdan Al Abri. The three-hour brunch includes tasty mod-Asian dishes and free-flowing drinks, including vintage cocktails.

Nara Pan Asian, Cluster A, JLT, Sat 2pm to 5pm. Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 421 4356. naradxb.com

The Next Episode at Mama Zonia

One for the RnB and hip-hop fans, Secret Parties hosts The Next Episode at Mama Zonia on Saturdays. The Latin-leaning menu will feature shared starters, a choice of mains, and a dessert platter.

Mama Zonia, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sat 2pm to 5pm. Dhs250 with soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks, Dhs415 supreme house package, Dhs450 with sparkling. secret-parties.com

Pho Real Brunch at Sui Mui

Sitting pretty in the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sui Mui has launched a Pho Real brunch on Saturdays. Expect live cooking stations, unlimited sushi and dim sum for starters, main courses such as Korean-style ribs and Chinese steamed seabass, and tropical Asian desserts.

‘Pho Real’, Sui Mui, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Sat 6pm to 10pm, Dhs169 soft drinks, Dhs225 house beverages. Tel: (04) 511 7373. suimuidubai.com

Foreign + Yard at Miss Lily’s

Night owls, this one’s for you. Although Miss Lily’s brand-spanking new Foreign + Yard brunch starts at a very respectable 6pm, the party keeps pumping until the small hours of the morning. Fuel up for a fun night with classic Jamaican dishes of patties, jerk chicken, and ackee and saltfish, with fruity cakes for sweets. The package is priced at Dhs165 for food only, with rum cocktails available to order on the night.

Foreign + Yard brunch, Miss Lily’s, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 356 2900. misslilys.com/location/miss-lilys-dubai/

The Late Late Brunch at 1Oak

Another for Dubai’s late-night revelers, is the Late Late Brunch’ at 1Oak, held on Saturdays in the JW Marriott Marquis. The three-hour session includes a three-course meal with free-flowing wine and spirits, and party-starting tracks from resident DJ Lucasdirty. For more from Secret Parties brunches across town, check out their website below

JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat 8pm to 11pm (after party 11pm to 4am). Ladies, Dhs275 including house wine and spirits; men, Dhs375 including house wine and spirits; beer packages, Dhs100 for 4. secret-parties.com