The much-loved beach club will be open four days per week…

If you’ve been missing chilled beach and pool days over the long hot summer, we have some good news for you. Popular international beach club Nikki Beach has received the go ahead from the Dubai government to reopen to the public on Thursday October 1 at 11am.

Following seven months of closure, the much-loved beach club will be once again welcoming guests in the temperature-controlled pool and pristine white sandy beach. While the beach club remained closed, many Nikki Beach fans chose to hang out at the hotel and resort’s pool instead.

Famed for its extravagant themed events, consistently sold out ladies’ day, al fresco rosé brunches, and mood-elevating soundtrack, Nikki Beach Dubai has become a staple in Dubai’s beach club scene over the years. While we’re not yet sure exactly which of their popular events will be making a comeback, we’re confident the team will pull something fabulous out of the bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Beach Dubai (@nikkibeachdubai) on Sep 15, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

The beach club will be reopening four days per week, every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from October 1. Guests will be required to make an advance reservation to check out the beach club when it opens in October, so be sure to email the team or check out their website to make your booking.

In more beach club news, yesterday we announced that a brand new pool club will be opening in Dubai on October 9. Found at Avani Ibn Battuta hotel, Missippi’s promises a combination of inspiration from Tulum, Bali and Miami at its rooftop poolside venue.

Bright pink parasols and large round beds line the pool, with tropical trees and inflatable flamingos everywhere you look. The space has a retro style with eighties influences and colourful cabanas surrounding the pool.

It looks like beach season is finally back on track!

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, reopening 11am, Thurs Oct 1. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com