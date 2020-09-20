This new pop-up promises Southern European cuisine and laidback luxury…

Tossing up between a lavish lunch and a pool day? Now you don’t have to choose… Burj Al Arab has just unveiled Sal, a shiny new pop-up restaurant, with dining packages that include pool and beach access.

What’s the dish on the decor?

Looking like it’s been plucked straight from the pages of a glossy interiors mag, Sal gives good decor. There’s a nautical motif running throughout, with rope details, sandy hues, and the odd pop of colour courtesy of plump cushions.

The breezy dining room is located on the hotel’s poolside terrace, with va-va-voom views of the Arabian Sea. Time your visit for late afternoon to capitalise on the Technicolor sunsets.

What’s on the menu?

Chef Roberto Rispoli is at the helm, bringing Southern European sensibilities to the fore. Taking its name from the Spanish and Portuguese word for salt, Sal is all about those sunshine-bright flavours, with seafood front and centre – think homemade trenette pasta with crab; prawns in a roasted tomato sauce; or salt-crusted seabass.

There’s a dessert trolley, too, with pretty pastries from the Burj Al Arab kitchens.

What should I wear?

The official word is ‘barefoot chic’ but we wager most diners will be donning footwear for a meal in the Burj Al Arab… no matter how casual it claims to be.

By day, the dress code is beach casual; by night, it’s described as “sophisticated resort wear”, with Capri, Saint-Tropez and Mykonos the style guide.

Considering the setting, the menu is surprisingly accessible, with two courses starting at Dhs110.

What’s the situation with the pool?

A daytime pool and beach package costs Dhs450 per person, including a Dhs300 food and beverage credit at Sal. For couples, it’s Dhs800 with a Dhs600 Sal dining credit. This buys you all-day access to the pool, beach and Sal terrace.

If you want to up the ante, there are cabana packages including fruit and wine, starting at Dhs900 for two, up to Dhs2,700 for a Royal Cabana on weekends.

Pool and terrace passes are also available upon request.

Sal, Burj Al Arab, daily, Beach Club 10am to 7pm; Restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/burj-al-arab-sal