Book a 60-minute massage and enjoy access to the Insta-worthy pool and beach, fitness centre and more…

Feeling stressed? Need to rest, recuperate and have someone ease your stresses away? We know where you can do just that. Enter the ultimate spa day at Away Spa in W Dubai – The Palm, which includes access to the popular pool and beach.

The name of the offer is ‘Amplify Your Game’, and when someone books a 60-minute massage at the futuristic spa, as well as the pool and beach, they’ll also receive snacks, access to the spa’s cool relaxation room, plus the fitness centre and squash courts.

The package is priced at Dhs599 per person, and is available until October 31.

What’s On went to check it out, and here’s what we thought…

The Spa

If you’re looking for a traditional spa this isn’t it. It is, however, unlike any spa you’ve probably seen before; darkly lit, with neon lights and futuristic design combining to give you the ultimate edgy, new-age experience. Put this way, it feels very 21st century, and we love it.

The Treatment

We had the choice between the DETOX, DE-STRESS, GO DEEP AND RESET massages, each offering varying pressures and techniques. Being fans of a soft pressure massage, we went for the DETOX, which did not disappoint.

Once in the room, which was darkly lit giving us an immediate feeling of relaxation, our feet were bathed in the hot foot bath, which was steaming with essential oils. The massage bed was one of the softest beds we have ever laid on – you climb in under what feels like a thick duvet and lay on a warmed mattress.

The duvet is removed when the therapist arrives. She then set to work, easing our tensions after a long week. True to the description, the DETOX massage was soft and relaxing, but working out pressure where needed. The essential oils used were enchanting, and when the hour was up, we found ourselves craving longer.

Unfortunately, the Away Spa’s steam room and sauna facilities weren’t yet open when we visited, but the relaxation room was, and it was a wonderful place to chill out, post-massage.

The Pool & Beach

If you haven’t yet visited the pool at W Dubai – The Palm, prepare to be impressed. You can choose to snag a sun bed at the smaller WET Deck pool – where you’ll find a pool bar, or head down to the seriously Insta-worthy WET pool, with its swathes of different leveled pools and cool cabanas. The beach is also stunning, and offers amazing vistas of the Arabian Gulf. You can access the pools and beach between 10am and 10pm.

The Verdict

The whole experience was amazing from start to finish. We visited on a Saturday and we definitely feel it was a day well-spent. We left feeling relaxed, refreshed and ready to take on a brand new week.

‘Amplify Your Game’, Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, available daily except Fridays, between 10am to 10pm, Dhs599. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

