What a paw-some idea…

Can’t face leaving your pet pooch at home when you head out for the evening? Well, now you don’t have to, as the Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, welcomes your furry friends to its brand new Thursday evening brunch.

The Social Brunch takes place every Thursday, from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, offering you a laidback setting to kick off your weekend. It promises plenty of food, unlimited selected house beverages and live acoustic entertainment.

Your furry friends can sit alongside you as you enjoy the evening, with the lounge area of the venue welcoming dogs, who will surely be delighted with treats and fresh water throughout. For those without dogs, you’re welcome to sit in the lounge or the restaurant area.

Arrive with an appetite as starters served to each person include shrimp avocado cocktail, chicken caesar salad, and tomato salad. You’ll also get to try all of the mains, including mushroom risotto, slow roasted chicken, grilled salmon and hasselback potato and rocket salad.

Dessert will be a mixed platter. featuring a colorful array of Mixed Berries, Mango Cheesecake and Fudge Cookie Brownies topped with Vanilla Ice Cream. We did say you’ll need to go with an appetite, so maybe skip the business lunch.

Free-flowing house beverages on the menu include selected beers, wines and spirits. Entertainment will come in the form of live acoustic music from popular singer and guitarist, Khalil, who will set the scene for a sociable evening.

The lounge where your dogs are welcomed is fully air-conditioned, so no need to worry about them, or you, getting too hot. You’ll find Social Company (affectionately known as ‘So Co’) lying just off the lobby of the popular hotel.

‘The Social Brunch’, Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Thursdays, 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Dhs259 house drinks including beer, spirits and wine. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com