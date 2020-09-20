Somewhere to park yourself this weekend…

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s gorgeous trio of rooftop parks have now reopened to the public and are absolutely free to visit.

Parkfolio

Offering soothing respite of a frantic shopping trip, or just a place to contemplate the profundities of the universe in a safe green space, the Family Park, Sports Park and Sky Park are now welcoming back fans of the great outdoors.

These breezy urban oases are ideal spots for soaking up the sunshine, enjoying a spot of alfresco lunch or watching the sun go down with that special person.

Safe spaces

The top priority for The Galleria has been making sure the parks provide an enjoyable, safe experience for all.

New rules to help ensure the protection of public health include having a maximum of four people per group, a requirement to keep social distancing at two-metres between groups, and of course as with all public spaces, the wearing of masks is essential.

For the moment, play areas, slides and games will remain temporarily closed.

Parking zones

The Family Park is located on level two (south) near the food court. The Sky Park is located on level four (south), and the Sports Park is located on level two (north) next to the air-conditioned suspension bridge.

All of the parks are available for Abu Dhabi residents and visitors to use during The Galleria’s operating hours.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Jazeerat Al Maryah Sowwah Square, Sat to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 493 7400

Images: Provided