The house package is just Dhs249…

This Friday, October 2, between 12.30pm and 4pm brunch is back on the menu at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan’s smart sports bar, Appaloosa.

And with the house package priced at just Dhs249 — it’s mounting a formidable challenge for your attention this weekend.

As often happens in the world of sport, they’re changing things up following the break. The brunch will now take place under the concept-heading of a ‘Crackling-ly Good Friday Brunch’.

For those that have ‘cracked’ the code already, congrats. As part of the unlimited serving of four courses, there’ll be a special focus on traditional roasted British meats. Perhaps with a certain crunchy garnish.

The bar will be well-stocked too, figuratively knocking shots out of the park with unlimited servings of traditional mixed UK beverages, premium hops and there’s also a dedicated drinks trolley.

If you want to take things up to the pro leagues, you can upgrade to the unlimited bubbles package, for which you’ll pay just Dhs399 for the brunch.

Those sticking around afterwards will be able to catch the IPL clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at 6pm.

And doesn’t ‘brunch-Appaloosa’ just sound right?

Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A, every Friday 12.30pm to 4pm, house Dhs249, bubbles Dhs399. Tel: (02) 201 4131

Images: Provided