The new UOWD campus includes spacious classrooms, which can accommodate up to 80 students, and ultra-modern laboratories specialising in chemistry, thermodynamics, manufacturing, physics, robotics, media and communications, and more.

There’s also a large student lounge with a pool table, gaming consoles and bean bags to create a social space where students can enjoy downtime between lessons. And to make learning from home easy, every classroom and auditorium has been fitted with a camera so that lectures can be streamed live and recorded.

Take a tour…

The university’s offering includes 22 undergraduate degrees and 21 postgraduate degrees. Over 3,500 students from 108 nationalities are currently enrolled.

Its history in the region dates back to 1993 when it became the first international university to enter Dubai and set up a campus opposite Al Mulla Plaza with just eight students.

In 2000, it moved to Jumeirah Beach Road and then on to Dubai Knowledge Park in 2005. The new campus coincides with the expansion of UOWD’s course offering and the launch of three new Bachelor of Computer Science degree programmes in cybersecurity, big data, and game and mobile development.

A new flagship Global Executive Master in Luxury Management (GEMLux) programme was also launched this year, with an advisory board including the likes of Daimler Middle East (Mercedes-Benz), Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons and the Chalhoub Group.

The employment prospects are bright for UOWD alumni with figures showing that 77 per cent of its undergraduate students and 85 per cent of its postgraduate students were employed within six months of finishing their courses.

In line with COVID-19 precautions, the new campus has put in place precautionary guidelines and launched a unique “Pathways Programme” to respond to the needs of students stranded in the UAE and unable to travel to universities outside of the country. Students can enroll for between 1-2 years at Wollongong’s Dubai campus and then transition to the any one of its three global university’s campuses in either Hong Kong, Malaysia or in Australia itself.

All programs are certified by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the UAE Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), as well as the Australian government.

