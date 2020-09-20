Tuck into nutritious dishes, plus tea, coffee and juice…

Brunching is a Dubai institution and a weekend staple, with plenty going on around the city every weekend. If you’re on a health kick, though, they might not be at the top of your list. How does an all-day breakfast sound instead?

The 100 Cafe at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Jumeirah has launched just that, with plenty of healthy dishes on the menu. It runs from 9am to 4pm every Saturday, with a dish and tea, coffee or juice for Dhs99.

Dishes include Bluemoon Oats, overnight oats soaked in cashew milk with natural blue spirulina, cinnamon and fresh berries, Gluten Free Pancakes, fluffy pancakes topped with fruit and a choice of maple syrup or local honey, or homemade Vegan Strawberry Yogurt & Granola.

Also on the menu is Pumpkin & Pesto Sandwich, made with sourdough bread and filled with roasted pumpkin, enoki mushrooms, spinach and a rich, mixed herb and nut pesto, the Vegan Cheese & Tomato Sandwich.

For those who like to keep it simple, opt for the classic Poached Eggs & Mushrooms on Sourdough Toast. For dessert, try the gluten-free Chocolate Cake or the vegan warm Berry Crumble made with blueberries, blackberries and chia seeds.

You’ll get a tea, coffee or juice included with your breakfast, but if you’re still thirsty, 100 Cafe serves specialty coffee, fragrant tea and an invigorating selection of fresh, cold pressed juices and smoothies.

Plenty of dietary requirements are catered for, including dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan options on the menu.

100 Cafe at The Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Saturdays, 9am to 4pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)56 164 8924.

Images: Provided