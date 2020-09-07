Or, more accurately, breaking ON Instagram…

If you’re loco about cocoa, or super serious about your sweets, you need to know about Chocomelt.

There are currently two stores in Dubai, with one in Nad Al Hamar Avenues and the other in The Dubai Mall.

And we’re ‘sugar-induced euphoria levels of excited’ to announce that the Abu Dhabi store is now officially open. It’s located in Yas Mall and offers some of the most outrageous chocolate-indulging experiences available in the capital.

Gateaux-fabulous

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOCOMELT ™ (@chocomelt.ae) on May 4, 2020 at 4:22am PDT

These patisserie pioneers have created a menu packed with elaborate desserts.

There are cakes containing molten chocolate rivers; puff doughnuts stuffed with cream; popcorn mountains; sticky date puddings; soft oozing cookies; melting chocolate domes; knafeh cheesecakes; waffles on a stick; biscoff lotus crepes; creamy soft serve and a Wonka factory floor-load more.

Their signature sweets start at around Dhs45, and boxes of six cookies are available at Dhs65.

It’s not just the cakes that are causing a melt-down, their MOG (which delightfully stands for the ‘mystery of goats’) coffee brand is proving a popular pick amongst bean fiends too.

Cake smash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOCOMELT ™ (@chocomelt.ae) on Nov 30, 2019 at 1:39am PST

Who doesn’t love a good cake smash?

Part dessert, part therapy, some of Chocomelt’s creations, after a theatrical serving ritual involving dry-ice, are designed to be given a solid whack with a mallet, spilling a dreamy chocolate torrent onto the plate.

It’s possibly the closest we’ll ever get to an effective 2020 antidote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOCOMELT ™ (@chocomelt.ae) on Jun 25, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Chocomelt at Yas Mall is open weekdays 10am to 11pm, weekends 10am to midnight. Tel: (02) 566 6235, @chocomelt.ae

Images: Instagram