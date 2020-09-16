Attractions include Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet and Roxy Cinemas…

Going on holiday to spend some quality time with the family can tend to get a little taxing on the bank account. Thankfully, a brand new family staycation deal has just launched in Dubai for Dhs399.

Take the family to the Ramada Downtown Dubai hotel and enjoy an overnight stay, with breakfast the next day included. Plus, you’ll get free tickets to some amazing Dubai attractions for a full day of action-packed family fun.

Choose to visit Laguna Waterpark, The Green Planet or Roxy Cinemas. It’s Dhs399 for two adults and two kids aged six and below, inclusive of four tickets. You can even use the tickets for up to 14 days after your stay.

The package also includes a complimentary drop-off to your chosen destination from the hotel, so you literally don’t need to lift a finger. You’ll be able to use the hotel’s facilities whilst you’re there, such as the pool.

The Green Planet is Dubai’s very own indoor tropical rainforest, home to thousands of plants, animals and insects. You’ll also find a number of fascinating animal encounters at the popular Dubai attraction.

Water babies will love a day splashing around at Laguna Waterpark. Rides range from the Free Fall and the Mad Racer for those with a love of an adrenaline rush. If you like to take life at a slower pace, check out the lazy river or just catch the suns rays kicked back in a sun lounger.

Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai also offers the same half-board option, however the package is priced at Dhs499 to stay here.

Both packages are available to UAE residents only, and the offer is valid until October 14, 2020.

To book or find out more click here.

Images: Provided