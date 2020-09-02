Do something different this weekend…

Looking for an action-packed weekend full of fun at two of Dubai’s top attractions? Awesome La Mer waterpark, Laguna Waterpark and indoor eco dome The Green Planet have teamed up to offer you a great day out.

Throughout September, you can spend a day at each of the attractions, with a combo ticket costing just Dhs150 for both. You don’t need to squeeze both into one day, as the ticket is valid for one day per attraction.

You will need to visit both of the leisure destinations within seven days from the date of your purchase. The exclusive promotion runs until September 30, and is available via online purchase only.

Water babies will love a day splashing around at Laguna Waterpark, which is fun for all ages and great for laughter-packed family days out. The ticket is inclusive of unlimited food and soft beverages throughout the day.

Rides range from the Free Fall and the Mad Racer for those with a love of an adrenaline rush. If you like to take life at a slower pace, check out the lazy river or just catch the suns rays kicked back in a sun lounger.

The Green Planet is a mesmerising indoor rainforest that is home to over 3,000 exotic plants and animals. You’ll also find a number of fascinating animal encounters at the popular Dubai attraction.

Go Down Under with a number of animals at the Australian Walkabout, watch sugar gliders jump long distances at the sugar glider encounter or test your nerve at the reptile encounter. It’s also home to the regions first Tamandua Ant Eater

Make sure to check out the newly-refurbished Rainforest Cafe when you’ve worked up a hunger. Children under 3 will eat and drink for free.

Laguna Waterpark, closed Mondays, The Green Planet, closed Sundays, offer valid until September 30, Dhs150. lagunawaterpark.com

Images: Provided