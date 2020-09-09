Including all-day happy hours and a special Indian snack menu…

The crowd went wild when we heard the news that the UAE was chosen to host this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), and even though, for our safety, we won’t be able to buy tickets for wickets and spectate from the stands, we’re still buzzing about how close cricketing’s MVPs will be.

Plus we get to watch the league play through from the comfort of our favourite bars and restaurants.

Howzat for savings?

For the duration of the IPL season, which begins on September 19 and ends November 10, Velocity Sports Bar, located in the Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi will be banging drink and snack deals for six.

The venue will be fielding all the big match action on its huge screens, and you can catch select matchday drinks from just Dhs24 with their 3pm until close happy hour.

The savings aren’t over

During the games, there’s also 20 per-cent off the non-happy hour beverages. And over the course of IPL 2020’s six weeks, a special Indian snack menu will be available.

If you want to keep sharp until the tail-enders you’ll need to fuel-up. Enjoy dishes like Punjab vegetable samosas, chicken wings, onion pakoras, butter chicken and tandoori chicken from just Dhs25.

Rock the Kuzbara

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi’s all-day dining restaurant, Kuzbara is reopening with some great deals on breakfast and lunch.

It’s open daily between 6.30am and 11am for breakfast and between 12.30pm and 3pm for Lunch.

Their three-course business lunch is Dhs85 per adult and includes options such as chili and garlic calamari, a chicken burrito bowl, butter chicken, pasta, pizza and soft chocolate fudge cake.

Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi, Al Tibbiya. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad