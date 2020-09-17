Our friends from the Emirates Literature Foundation share four books for our youngest book lovers…

Around the world, September is often the time when heavy textbooks are thrust on children of all ages. So, to celebrate the joy that can be found between the covers of a book, and to remind us all that books can be an exceptional source of pleasure, the Emirates Literature Foundation team has put together a list of books that will bring a smile to the face of a child.

Age 3-6

Mungo and the Picture Book Pirates by Timothy Knapman and Adam Stower

What happens when the star of your favourite picture book goes missing? Well if you’re Mungo, you step into the story and finish it yourself, while having a few extra adventures of your own along the way! Knapman’s writing is charming and funny, ideal for reading out to young ones, while Stower’s art is a perfect accompaniment – enough to make you wish we could jump into the stories yourself!

Age 5-8

Horrid Henry Reads a Book by Francesca Simon and Tony Ross



Not everyone is an avid reader right away, but anyone who needs a nudge in that direction will probably relate to Henry. This installment of Francesca Simon’s bestselling book series sees Henry take part in a reading contest in the hopes of winning a family trip to a theme park. His only problem is all the books he has to read. Lucky for us, he has his own “horrid” (and hilarious) solution.

Age 9+

Inkheart by Cornelia Funke

What book fan doesn’t want to meet their favourite characters? When Meggie finds out that her father Mo has the power to bring to life any words he reads aloud, it leads the pair on a wild adventure that sees them face all kinds of dangers while trying to take down the notorious villain Capricorn. With Funke’s vivid descriptions and lush writing, it’s easy to get pulled into this international bestseller.

Young Adults / Fantasy

The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman

Irene is a spy who works for a mysterious Library, helping harvest fiction from different realities. However, when she’s sent to an alternative (and magic-filled) London in search of a dangerous book, she discovers that it’s been stolen. Soon, she and her assistant Kai are dodging secret factions searching for the book, as well as supernatural creatures, all while trying to save reality itself. Cogman creates a fascinating new world filled with danger, daring, and a love of literature. It’s the perfect series for any book lover.

The Boundless Book Club

For more from the Emirates Literature Foundation team, check in on their regular podcast, The Boundless Bookclub, or catch up on literary talks and interviews on their YouTube channel.