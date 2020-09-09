Calling all cheeseburger fans!

Love a good cheeseburger? How would you like to win a year’s supply from Dubai burger restaurant Black Tap?

Much like its over-the-top crazy shakes, Black Tap is celebrating ‘American National Cheeseburger Day’ in a massive way, by offering up fantastic prizes to those who dine at its JBR venue from September 13 to September 18.

It’s not only 12 months’ of burgers you could score. Thanks to its swanky location in the Rixos Premium JBR, the restaurant has teamed up with the hotel to offer diners a chance to win a one night’s stay in a one-bedroom suite. There are seven chances to snap up this prize, with a new winner every day.

Additionally, there are vouchers worth Dhs500 to spend at Black Tap, which will go a long way on Black Tap’s Insta-famous crazy shakes and burgers.

And all you have to do be in the running to win the burgers, hotel stays or vouchers is spend a minimum amount of Dhs200 while dining at the JBR venue.

Daily winners will be announced via @blacktapdubai, from September 14. If you’re holding out for the grand prize, it will be announced via @blacktapdubai on September 20.

The lucky winner will walk away with a year’s supply of Black Tap’s All-American burgers. And because no one likes to dine alone, the winner can bring a buddy along for each visit.

If you haven’t tried Black Tap’s epic All-American before, the juicy burger comes with quality beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a housemade special sauce.

Get down there from September 13 to be in with a chance to win.

Black Tap, Rixos Premium Hotel, JBR, Dubai. Tel: (04) 399 9076. blacktapme.com

Images: Provided