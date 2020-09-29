Your new one-stop shop for all facial services…

With so many fabulous events and cool places to visit, it’s no secret that, living in Dubai, we like to keep ourselves looking our best. One popular beauty salon here that understands just that is Yin Yang.

With many successful existing salons across the city, Yin Yang has just opened a chic new ‘face bar’ on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The Salon Face Bar specialises in all things for your face, from brows to luxurious facials and, in particular, ‘facial workouts’.

You’ll find the cool new spot in the RIVA building (Shoreline 8) on the Palm, downstairs from the Yin Yang Palm Jumeirah salon. The venue is chic, with white walls and neon signage adorning the walls. It’s opened with some special offers.

On one side of the face bar, you’ll find an area more specifically dedicated to brows (such as HD Brows) and lash services. On the other side, wider cushy white salon chairs are set out for you to enjoy the ultimate comfort whilst getting your facial.

One really cool thing about the face bar is that the idea is for it to be something of a social hub. Ie. your friend is welcome to come with you to keep you company whilst you get your treatment. They could even get one too.

A ‘facial workout’ is said to have anti-aging qualities, relieve tension and sinus pressure, increase blood flow, reduce puffiness and lymphatic drainage, and increase product absorption. Apparently Meghan Markle is a fan.

Choose from the ‘Hiit Me Baby, One More Time’ (30 min) priced at Dhs150 or the ‘Gimme Lift’ or ‘Notox’ (20 min), both Dhs115, plus plenty more. Special offers include the ‘Glam Glow & 20 min HIIT workout combo’ for Dhs199, saving Dhs30.

Whilst The Salon Face Bar is specifically for your face, Yin Yang offers a range of beauty services such as hair, nails and more across its existing salons in Rixos Premium JBR, JA Ocean View Hotel JBR, Palm Jumeirah and Sadaf 3 JBR.

The Salon Face Bar, Building 8, Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, open daily, 10am to 9pm. thesalondubai.com/the-face-bar

Images: Provided