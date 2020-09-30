A staycation doesn’t have to break the bank…

With the way things are this year, it’s unlikely that many of us will have our annual vacations somewhere tropical booked. With that in mind, we are looking for all of the holiday vibes a little closer to home. ‘Staycation’ is the handy phrase that’s been coined for that.

Cool hotel Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens offers a number of fantastic staycation packages with lots of extras included such as spa treatments or tickets to one of Dubai’s most iconic waterparks. Better yet, they’re wallet-friendly, with prices starting from Dhs350 per couple, per night.

For those who love a little adventure, opt for the splash and stay package, which will get you an overnight stay at the urban hotel, and breakfast the next day, plus two tickets to Wild Wadi waterpark for Dh350. The rooms are comfortable and modern.

Alternatively, you could opt for the beach and stay package, Dhs375, which includes an overnight stay, breakfast for two and access to the stunning pool and beach at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray – The Palm. You’ll find the expansive resort on the crescent of Palm Jumeirah.

Fancy making a big thing of it? Check out the brunch and stay package, inclusive of an overnight stay and breakfast plus two seats at Asian eatery Lah Lah’s RnB Friday brunch. You’ll even get four post-brunch beverages each too. It’s priced at Dhs899 per couple.

If bigger is better in your eyes, go for ‘The Ultimate Weekender’. You’ll get the perfect balance of fun and relaxation, with access to the brunch at Lah Lah, four post-brunch beverages, plus a massage at the Native Club Spa the next day, as well as access to Wild Wadi and a late-check out from the hotel.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Images: Provided