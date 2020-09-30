Alfresco season is back…

When the scorching summer temperatures of the Dubai summer give way to cooler climes, it means we can take things back outside and make the most of alfresco season. One alfresco activity that we simply love is an outdoor cinema, and guess what? They’re back.

Stalwart Dubai beach club Zero Gravity hosts one of the most popular on-the-beach cinema events: Cinema on the Sand. It’s back on Sunday, October 4, from 8pm, with a screening of 1970’s classic, Grease, bringing you all of the jiving and sing-along fun.

The film will be shown on a huge cinema screen set up on the beach, with rows of sun loungers lined up ready for you to sit back and relax. Entry to the venue is Dhs75, which is fully redeemable on food and beverage – so bring on the popcorn.

Other perfect-for-grazing and gazing snacks include nachos, veggie spring rolls, chilli cheesy fries, a hot dog and a ‘messy’ beef burger. Get ready to belt out some of the cult classic film’s tracks such as Grease Lightening, You’re The One That I Want and more.

If you’re not familiar with Grease, the film follows a group of high school students in their final year at Rydell High. The movie kicks of with lead characters, Danny Zuko and Sandy Olssen having a summer love affair in Australia. They part ways, thinking they’ll never meet again, until Sandy is transferred to Danny’s American school.

Whilst the other upcoming movies are yet to be confirmed, some of the hit films we think you can look forward to include, romance flick, The Notebook, scary film IT Part One, Leonardo Dicaprio classic The Great Gatsby, and lots more.

We’ll be sure to update you when we know specific movie screening dates…

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Skydive Dubai Drop Zone, Sunday, October 4, 8pm, Dhs75 redeemable on food and beverage. Tel: (04) 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Supplied