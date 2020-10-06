Put some awesome in your Abu Dhabi week…

Call us the IPL because we’re hitting this week for six. That’s six ways to play the field, six new vibes to catch, six methods for knocking this week out of the park, and bringing the fiesta to the fore…

Sunday, October 4

It’s all kicking off at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Tonight, in Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s Bridges Bar, where we set our scene, two houses both alike in dignity — football and brunch — collide. Between 7pm and 10pm you’ll be able to catch the match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, tackle an unlimited quantity of select food and beverages, and enjoy hilarious pre-match and halftime punditry from the charismatic host of the Hollywood Balls podcast, Geordie Pete and English football legend, Kevin Campbell. All for just Dhs275. No doubt that’s a ‘net saving’ on a typical lads night out.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs275. Tel: (056) 502 4999, @Fairmontbabalbahr

Come get sum

Got a rumbling for some dumplings? You can tuk-tuk into an unlimited selection of dim sum and drinks for two hours from 5pm every Sunday at this atmospheric eatery. And it’s all just Dhs149.

Mr Miyagi’s, Yas Marina West, from 5pm every Sunday, Dhs149. Tel: (02) 565 1150

Monday, October 5

Visit the recently reopened Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

As of Sunday October 4, both the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Founder’s Memorial have reopened to the public. They’ve been closed since March as part of the government’s pandemic restrictions to help protect public health and safety. Those wishing to visit, must book their trip in advance via the Mosque’s website, visit.szgmc.gov.ae. You’ll have to fill in a quick form with a few personal details and your preferred date and time for the visit.

Tuesday, October 6

Pinoy pool party

Yas Waterworld is bringing back its popular themed Kabayan Nights. Because there ain’t no party like a Pinoy pool party. It’s a fully filipino fiesta set in the poolscape of the capital’s favourite waterpark, just Dhs75 to get in and the wild times rage from 6pm to 11pm. This month Kabayan Nights will take place Tuesday October 6 and Friday October 9. In addition to all the fun of the park’s rides and attractions, sanitised headsets will be handed out so visitors can enjoy a silent disco, the Splash Squad will be putting on a specially choreographed performance, alongside a selection of authentic Filipino dishes to dive into.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Tuesday October 6 and Friday October 9, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs75. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Wednesday, October 7

Meditations on the power of pink

The Westin is painting the town pink with two special promotions. A series of Friday #PinkBubbalicious brunches, where your hosts will be adding Dhs20 to the bill of each guest throughout October, to be donated in entirety to the Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Brest Friends’ programme which supports breast cancer patients. Guests are also invited to wear pink as part of the celebrations. There will also be a rose-tinted run of their popular afternoon tea, with the same Dhs20 donation added to the bill and invitation to look pretty in pink.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, brunch takes place on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm, Afternoon tea is available daily between 2pm and 6pm. Tel: (02) 616 9999, @westinabudhabi

Massaging figures

Chi, The Spa at Shangri-La Hotel has reopened with some fantastic offers. Their Weekday Re-energiser for example includes a select massage, a 30-minute body scrub and access to the hotel’s gym and pool, all for Dhs560. Massage options include: Signature Asian Blend Massage, Deep Tissue Sports Massage, Relaxing Aroma Massage, Traditional Thai Massage and the Revitalising Salt Stone Massage.

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, this deal is available Sun to Thu 10am to midnight, Dha560. Tel: (02) 509 8904, @shangrilaabudhabi

