The emirate’s art showcase is going online this year…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has shared the news that Abu Dhabi Art will be going ahead this year, but for the first time, it will be a digital event.

What will be the twelfth Abu Dhabi Art will take place between November 19 and November 26 and in another festival first, will be curated by a team of six industry luminaries.

We‘re thrilled to announce that the 12th edition of @AbuDhabiArt will return as a virtual fair from 19 – 26 November.

The interactive digital edition will bring together, for the first time, 6 prominent curators who will work with galleries & artists to present their work online

The broad brushstrokes of exactly how it will work have not yet been released, but going on previous examples, we should probably expect a series of talks, performances, showcases of local talent and special commissioned works.

Despite the problems posed by the pandemic, Abu Dhabi Art has not been silenced this year. Collector’s Forum summer collection of talks, organised by Roxane Zand, included topics such as Collecting Post-Covid; The Future of Art and Artists; Dialogues Between the Artist and Nature; and Globalism and Art Collecting: The Case of the Middle East and South Asia.

As soon as we have more details on the format, the featured galleries and artists, and the other exciting things going on for the event, we’ll let you know right away.

