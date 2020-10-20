And 50 per cent off the food menu…

Up on the 36th floor of Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, there’s a bar with some truly stunning vistas and unbelievable deals for sistas.

Jazz & Fizz have their weekly ladies’ night on Tuesdays, and it is well worth checking out.

The capital’s kweens get bottomless sips of grape and 50 per cent off food between 6pm and 3am. And if that isn’t worth a round of jazz hands, we don’t know what is.

More

There are savings for all genders available under the ‘Post Office’ Happy Hour. 50 per cent off house beverages and 25 per cent off food items between 6pm and 9pm every single day.

MORE

Other theme-night deals include ‘Cocktails and the 90s’ which takes place on Wednesdays between 6pm and 10pm.. It’s a soiree featuring a mix of 90s bangers paired with blended beverages and canapés. Pay just Dhs99 for three mixed drinks and a platter of canapés.

There’s a Friday Penthouse brunch, which serves up three courses of sharing bites and unlimited house beverages. For the midday to 3pm session, it’s Dhs250 for gents and Dhs150 for ladies. And for the full midday to 6pm deal, it’s Dhs400 for men and only Dhs200 for the females.

Weekend vibes are set on Thursdays and Fridays between 6pm and 1pm with the Jazz & Shots promotion. Revelers receive one free short and then a 30 per cent off any further shorts. Thursday & Fridays.

Jazz & Fizz, Level 36, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, open 6pm to 3am daily. Tel: (02) 813 7890, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Images: Provided