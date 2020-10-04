Ain’t no party like a Pinoy pool party…

Yas Waterworld is bringing back its popular themed Kabayan Nights. Because you can’t pronounce party without a little ‘ate’.

A fully filipino fiesta set in the poolscape of the capital’s favourite waterpark. It’s just Dhs75 to get in and the wild times rage from 6pm to 11pm.

This month Kabayan Nights will take place Tuesday October 6 and Friday October 9.

But just exactly how do you get a Pinoy party started?

Making a big song and dance

In addition to all the fun of the park’s rides and attractions, sanitised headsets will be handed out so visitors can enjoy a silent disco. Throw socially distant submerged shapes, singing along as loud as you want, because if everybody else is wearing headphones, nobody will hear you scream.

The idea of a Filipino party without dancing is almost unthinkable. And of course, there are no Footloosian restrictions here. The Splash Squad will be putting on a specially choreographed performance, staged on Amwaj Beach.

Kain tayo

Another common passion amongst the Filipino people is of course — gastronomy. And just because you’re poolside, doesn’t mean you have to go hungry. On offer throughout the park, you’ll find national classics such as chicken adobo and beef giniling. There’ll also be combo meals of burgers, shawarmas, wings and tenders available at various stations.

Due to social distancing requirements, advance registration is essential, even if you’re an annual pass holder.

Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Tuesday October 6 and Friday October 9, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs75. Tel: (02) 414 2000 , book on yaswaterworld.com

Images: Provided